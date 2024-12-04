India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Men's Junior Asia Cup Hockey Final Live Telecast: Defending champions India eye a record-extending fifth title as they take on arch-rivals and three-time former winners Pakistan at the Hockey Oman Stadium in Muscat. The India colts are unbeaten so far in the tournament, including a 3-1 win over Malaysia in the semi-finals on Tuesday. In what promises to be a blockbuster finale, India will be hoping to lift a third straight title at this level. Pakistan, on the other hand, thrashed Japan 4-2 in the other semi-final to book their place in the summit clash.

Pakistan have won the Men's Junior Asia Cup three times previously, but not since the 1996 edition in Singapore. Since then, they have lost four finals, including last year's 2-1 loss Salalah, Oman.

When will the India vs Pakistan Men's Junior Asia Cup Hockey final match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Men's Junior Asia Cup Hockey final match will be played on Wednesday, December 6.

Where will the India vs Pakistan Men's Junior Asia Cup Hockey final match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Men's Junior Asia Cup Hockey final match will be played at the Hockey Oman Stadium, Muscat, Oman.

What time will the India vs Pakistan Men's Junior Asia Cup Hockey final match start?

The India vs Pakistan Men's Junior Asia Cup Hockey final match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Pakistan Men's Junior Asia Cup Hockey final match?

The India vs Pakistan Men's Junior Asia Cup Hockey final match will not be telecast on TV.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Men's Junior Asia Cup Hockey final match?

The India vs Pakistan Men's Junior Asia Cup Hockey final match will be streamed live on Hockey India app and Oman Hockey Association's YouTube channel.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)