India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Live Telecast: It's time for India vs Pakistan hockey at the Asian Champions Trophy. India was the first team in the tournament to book a place in the semifinal and they have thoroughly enthralled the hockey-loving spectators in Hulunbuir in their pursuit. Pakistan, on the other hand, have been resilient in this campaign. Playing under the watchful guidance of hockey legend Tahir Zaman, they have improved by every passing game. They drew 2-2 against Malaysia and Korea, beat Japan 2-1 and China 5-1 to climb up to the second spot in the points table. (India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Updates)

When will the India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy hockey match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be played on September 14, 2024.

Where will the India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy hockey match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be played at Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir City, China.

What time will the India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy hockey match start?

The India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will start at 1:15 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy hockey match?

The India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be telecast live in Sony Sports network TV channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy hockey match?

The India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. You can follow the live updates of the match on SPORTS.NDTV.COM.

