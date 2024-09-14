India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Lead Pakistan 2-1 At Half-Time
India vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Singh's brace has given India a 2-1 lead over Pakistan at half-time.
India vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE Updates: Captain Harmanpreet Singh's brace has given India a 2-1 lead over Pakistan at half-time. Harmanpreet converted a penalty corner each in the first and second quarter, respectively. This comes after Ahmad Nadeem gave Pakistan an unlikely lead in the 7th minute. The score was 1-1 at the end of quarter one. However, Pakistan have threatened India on the counter, with Hannan Shahid dictating the tempo of the match. Meanwhile, India have already qualified for the semi-finals. (Live Streaming Details)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of India vs Pakistan Men's Hockey, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 From Moqi Training Base, China
- 14:07 (IST)India vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE: Penalty Corner for Pak!Pakistan win a penalty corner! Good work from Hannan Shahid to get an Indian foot inside the D. However, Sufiyan's dragflick cannons off the post. No more chances for them and that's the end of the first half.Ind 2:1 Pak (HT)
- 13:37 (IST)India vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE: Goal for Pak!Pakistan have taken a shock lead inside the first 10 minutes! Hannan Shahid makes a solo run in the middle and passes it to Ahmad Nadeem, who scores from close range. This is the first time that India have conceded first in this tournamentInd 0:1 Pak ('7)
- 13:18 (IST)India vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE: Not long before the start!Can't take Pakistan lightly. They must be brimming with confidence after beating China 5-1 in their previous match. Hannan Shahid, with four goals, has been their top goalscorer so far. India have been shaky at the back despite winning all four games.
- 13:10 (IST)India vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE: Korea book SF birth!Korea have just held Malaysia to a 3-3 draw. This means that the Koreans are through to the semi-finals. Malaysia now need a favour from Japan in their final match against China. A defeat or draw for Japan, who are already out, will end Malaysia's campaign too.
- 12:47 (IST)India vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE: Starting line-ups out
The stage is set for the ultimate showdown as India takes on Pakistan in the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2024! Our warriors are ready to defend the pride of the nation. Let's back our boys as they take the field in this high-stakes rivalry! Who's excited to see this epic... pic.twitter.com/Dt5ghYiQtV— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 14, 2024
- 12:45 (IST)Asian Champions Trophy LIVE: Captain speaksIndia captain Harmanpreet Singh said that he want to keep the emotion in check against Pakistan."I have been playing with some of the players in the Pakistan team since my junior days and we share a special bond with them. They are like my brothers. Of course, on the field, we will go about the match like we would against any other opponent and make sure we keep our emotions in check," he said.
- 12:38 (IST)IND vs PAK LIVE Score: Pakistan's show so farOther other hand, Pakistan have been resilient as they sit at the second spot in the campaign. Playing under the guidance of hockey legend Tahir Zaman, they have improved with every passing game. They drew 2-2 against Malaysia and Korea, beat Japan 2-1 and China 5-1 to climb up to the second spot in the points table.
- 12:29 (IST)India vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE: India's show so farStarting the tournament as favourites, Paris Olympics bronze-medallists India haven't disappointed so far, beating hosts China 3-0, Japan 5-1, trouncing Malaysia 8-1 before registering a 3-1 victory against Korea in their last match.
- 12:26 (IST)Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE Score: Recent head-to-head recordIn the recent past, India have been dominant over Pakistan. At the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year, India beat Pakistan 10-2 in their pool match, and only a few months prior to that, they beat Pakistan 4-0 at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai.At the 2022 Asia Cup in Jakarta, a relatively young Indian side held Pakistan to a 1-1 draw while at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka 2021, India beat Pakistan 4-3 to win the bronze medal.
- 12:22 (IST)IND vs PAK Hockey LIVE: Rich historyIndia and Pakistan share a great history in hockey! The two teams are among the most successful teams in Olympic history, though Pakistan's performance at the global level has not been good of late. India, on the the hand, have won back to back bronze medals in Olympics in the 2020 and the 2024 edition.