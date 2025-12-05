Goalkeeper Prince Deep Singh channelized his inner 'PR Sreejesh' to pull off a couple of spectacular saves in a pulsating shoot-out as India edged out a spirited Belgium 4-3 to enter the semi-final of the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup on Friday. The two teams were locked 2-2 after regulation time and in the shoot-out, Sharda Nand Tiwary converted three strokes while Prince Deep pulled off a couple of extraordinary saves to steer India into the last four. Prince Deep's final save denied the rival player twice, the second time with a full-stretched dive to pave the way for a famous win.

India will meet defending champions Germany in the semi-final. Incidentally, the last time India won the junior global trophy, it was held in Lucknow back in 2016. In regulation time, India converted two penalty corners through skipper Rohit (45th minute) and Tiwari (48th), while Belgium scored two field goals through Gaspard Cornez-Massant (13th) and Nathan Rogge (59th).

Belgium's goals in the shoot-out were scored by Hugo Labouchere, Guerlain Hawaux and Charles Langendries.

In the shoot-out, Tiwari scored from the spot thrice following fouls, while Ankit Pal also found the net.

Prince Deep, who made those brilliant saves in the shoot-out to emerge as the star of the day, credited the coach and vociferous support from the Chennai crowd as reasons for the win.

"I want to thank the crowd for its support. Whatever I have learnt is from our coach PR Sreejesh," a beaming Prince Deep said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

The Indians were slow to get off the blocks as Belgium had the first shot at the goal in the first minute, but Prince Deep was alert, palming away Marin Van Heel's high shot.

India slowly and steadily tried to get their footing into the match and created the first chance in the sixth minute.

Manmeet Singh beautifully received a scoop from the left flank and directed a high shot towards the goal, which was saved by Belgium goalkeeper Alexis van Havere.

India soon secured their first penalty corner in the 10th minute, but Tiwari's try was kept at bay by Van Havere.

It was end-to-end hockey from both sides.

But nerves seemed to have got the better of India, as some sloppy defending cost the hosts dearly with Cornez-Massant giving Belgium the lead with a powerful reverse shot in the 13th minute.

Down by a goal, the Indians looked under pressure. Penalty corner conversion continued to haunt them as India wasted another short corner in the 25th minute.

The Indians struggled to control the proceedings thereafter and went into the breather trailing by a goal.

The pressure of the situation seemed to have taken a toll on the Indians as they committed silly errors, letting Belgium dictate the terms even after the change of ends.

The hosts tried their best to mount attacks and penetrated the rival circle quite a few times but lacked ideas once inside the box.

They had another chance to draw level in the form of their third penalty corner in the 39th minute, but skipper Rohit, the team's star drag-flicker, continued to cut a sorry figure throughout the tournament.

But the Indian skipper finally showed his worth 17 seconds from the third quarter, at last finding the net with a powerful drag-flick to restore parity.

With their very next move, Belgium secured four back-to-back penalty corners, but Rohit, the first rusher, and his defence, including goalie Prince Deep, stood tall like a rock to keep the opposition at bay.

Belgium kept up the pressure and just at the start of the fourth quarter secured another penalty corner, but it was brilliantly defended by the Indians.

The goal seemed to have pumped up the Indians as they attacked the Belgian defence with more cohesion and purpose.

Their efforts bore fruit in the 48th minute when they secured their fifth penalty corner and Tiwari made no mistake this time, finding the net with a powerful low flick to the right of the Belgian goalkeeper.

But just when it seemed India would eke out a narrow win, the hosts conceded another soft goal when Rogge got a slight touch from a wayward hit from outside the circle, sending the match into a shoot-out, where India came out on top.