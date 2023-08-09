Arch-rivals India and Pakistan face-off in the round robin phase of the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. While hosts India have already qualified for the semifinals of the tournament, Pakistan are yet to book their berth in the final four. In their last match, India pulled off a 5-0 rout of Malaysia, while Pakistan managed a narrow 2-1 win over China on Monday to stay in contention for a semi-final spot.

When will the India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey match be played?

The India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey match will be played on Wednesday, August 9.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey match be played?

The India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey match be played?

The India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey match will start at 8:30 PM.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey match?

The India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey match?

The India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey match will be streamed live on FanCode.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)