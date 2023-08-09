With a place in the semi-final already secured, India now renew their rivalry against Pakistan in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy on Wednesday. The hosts sit top of the table with a tally of 10 points in four matches, while Pakistan are fourth with five points from as many outings. Over the years, the India-Pakistan rivalry has prodcued some memorable encounters. However, India have had a strong record against their arch-rivals. Odds are heavily stacked against Pakistan, despite their head coach Muhammad Saqlain claiming that India are not playing 'structural hockey'.

This will be the 179th meeting between the two superpowers of world hockey. While India have won 64 matches, Pakistan have enjoyed more success historically with 82 wins. The remaining 32 matches have been stalemates.

However, when it comes to the recent meetings, India have won eight of their last 10 games against Pakistan, while the other two matches have ended in a draw.

In their most recent meeting, Pakistan held India to a 1-1 draw at the Asia Cup last year.

India vs Pakistan Last 5 meetings

Advertisement

India 1-1 Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022

India 4-3 Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2021

India 3-1 Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2021

India 2-1 Pakistan, Asian Games 2018

Advertisement

India are on a current unbeaten streak of 14 games. In fact, they haven't lost to Pakistan since the South Asian Games final (0-1).

India have scored 13 times in their last five meetings with Pakistan, who have only managed 7 during the same.

Despite their recent dominance, India can't afford to be complacent against an inexperienced Pakistan side, which is going through a transition under the leadership of veteran Umar Bhutta.

