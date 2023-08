India vs Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2023, Live Updates: Indian men's hockey team will be squaring off against Korea in the Asian Champions Trophy match on Monday, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. Earlier on Sunday, India defeated Malaysia 5-0 in a round-robin fixture. Local favourite Karthi Selvam (15th minute) and vice-captain Hardik Singh (32') were on target, along with skipper Harmanpreet Singh (42'), Gurjant Singh (53') and Jugraj Singh (54'). The result took India to the top of the table, helping them inch closer to sealing a semifinals' berth.

Here are the Live Updates of India vs Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey match:

India vs Korea Live: India's winning run! A dominant India roared back to winning ways with a 5-0 mauling of Malaysia in a round-robin fixture of the 2023 Asian Champions Trophyon Sunday. Local favourite Karthi Selvam (15th minute) and vice-captain Hardik Singh (32') were on target, along with skipper Harmanpreet Singh (42'), Gurjant Singh (53') and Jugraj Singh (54').

India vs Korea Live: Malaysia beat Japan! Malaysia fought off a late surge from Japan to secure a 3-1 win and keep their semifinal hopes alive in the Asian Champions Trophy. Najmi Jazlan (13th minute, penalty corner), Ashran Hamsani (37th) and Shello Silverius (59th) struck for Malaysia. After a flurry of missed chances, Japan finally managed to strike through Niwa Takuma (59th). The win took Malaysia to nine points after three wins and one loss.

India vs Korea Live: Hello and welcome! Welcome to the coverage of the Asian Champions Trophy match between India and Korea. India have been enjoying a brilliant run of form with two wins and one draw in three matches. On the other hand, Korea have won one and drawn two of their matches till now.