India vs Japan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Floodgates Open As India Go 2-0 Up vs Japan In 2nd Minute
India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024, Live: India men's hockey team lead Japan 2-0 in the first quarter.
India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024, Live Updates: India men's hockey team take on Japan in their second Asian Champions Trophy match on Monday in China. India made their intent clear with 2 goals in the opening two minutes of the game to leave Japan stunned. Earlier on Sunday, the Paris Olympics bronze medalist began their campaign with a thumping 3-0 victory against hosts China. Jugraj Singh provided a superb pass into the shooting circle of China and an alert Sukhjeet Singh put his stick in time to score the opener for India. In the second quarter, it was Uttam Singh, who doubled India's lead with a superb strike from the shooting circle. Abhishek then made it 3-0 with a powerful backhand shot.
Here are the Live Updates of India vs Japan, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match -
- 13:42 (IST)India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Live: Second PC For JapanSecond consecutive penalty corner for Japan but India use a referral. Harmanpreet claims that the ball didn’t hit his foot, and hence, there shouldn’t be a PC for Japan. India retain their referral but the Penalty Corner is still given to Japan. And, it remains 2-0 in favour of India.
- 13:39 (IST)India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Live: Penalty Corner For JapanPenalty Corner for Japan! Japan with a rare attacking move that takes them into India’s circle. A fine move sees Japan win the first Penalty Corner of the match. First real chance that Japan managed to create in the game so far, but the PC was wasted.
- 13:36 (IST)India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Live: Japan Calm Their Nerves But India Still On ChargeOnly a couple of attacking moves by Japan but they seem to be more aware in defence at the moment after the early shock by India. India still dictating play, with Harmanpreet Singh in the middle over every move.
- 13:33 (IST)
- 13:26 (IST)
- 13:17 (IST)India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Live: India's XI Out!Here's how India's XI looks like:
Back-to-back action! After yesterday's victory, India is ready to take on Japan. Here's the starting XI for today's game. Catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony LIV. #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #ACT24 #INDVSJPN— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 9, 2024
.
.
.@CMO_Odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI... pic.twitter.com/xa5b4DLEcE
- 13:14 (IST)India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Live: A Look At India's SquadIndia’s Squad for the Asian Champions Trophy 2024:Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi.
- 13:10 (IST)India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Live: Can India Make It 2 Wins In A Row?Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's second match of the Asian Champions Trophy. After a comprehensive win against China in the opener, India would be keen to win their second match on the trot.