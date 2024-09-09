India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024, Live Updates: India men's hockey team take on Japan in their second Asian Champions Trophy match on Monday in China. India made their intent clear with 2 goals in the opening two minutes of the game to leave Japan stunned. Earlier on Sunday, the Paris Olympics bronze medalist began their campaign with a thumping 3-0 victory against hosts China. Jugraj Singh provided a superb pass into the shooting circle of China and an alert Sukhjeet Singh put his stick in time to score the opener for India. In the second quarter, it was Uttam Singh, who doubled India's lead with a superb strike from the shooting circle. Abhishek then made it 3-0 with a powerful backhand shot.

Toggle September 09 2024 13:42 (IST) India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Live: Second PC For Japan Second consecutive penalty corner for Japan but India use a referral. Harmanpreet claims that the ball didn't hit his foot, and hence, there shouldn't be a PC for Japan. India retain their referral but the Penalty Corner is still given to Japan. And, it remains 2-0 in favour of India. Second consecutive penalty corner for Japan but India use a referral. Harmanpreet claims that the ball didn't hit his foot, and hence, there shouldn't be a PC for Japan. India retain their referral but the Penalty Corner is still given to Japan. And, it remains 2-0 in favour of India.

September 09 2024 13:39 (IST) India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Live: Penalty Corner For Japan Penalty Corner for Japan! Japan with a rare attacking move that takes them into India's circle. A fine move sees Japan win the first Penalty Corner of the match. First real chance that Japan managed to create in the game so far, but the PC was wasted. Penalty Corner for Japan! Japan with a rare attacking move that takes them into India's circle. A fine move sees Japan win the first Penalty Corner of the match. First real chance that Japan managed to create in the game so far, but the PC was wasted.

September 09 2024 13:36 (IST) India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Live: Japan Calm Their Nerves But India Still On Charge Only a couple of attacking moves by Japan but they seem to be more aware in defence at the moment after the early shock by India. India still dictating play, with Harmanpreet Singh in the middle over every move. Only a couple of attacking moves by Japan but they seem to be more aware in defence at the moment after the early shock by India. India still dictating play, with Harmanpreet Singh in the middle over every move.

September 09 2024 13:33 (IST) India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Live: Japan Startled By India's Start India marching forward with immense confidence and determination, leaving Japan startled on occasions. Circle entries by Indians have had Japan to contemplate their game plan this early in the game. India marching forward with immense confidence and determination, leaving Japan startled on occasions. Circle entries by Indians have had Japan to contemplate their game plan this early in the game.

September 09 2024 13:28 (IST) India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Live: India Go 2-0 Up Second GOAL for India! Floodgates open as India bag their second goal of the match, and not even 2 full minutes have been played in the game so far. India totally on top of Japan and dictating play. Second GOAL for India! Floodgates open as India bag their second goal of the match, and not even 2 full minutes have been played in the game so far. India totally on top of Japan and dictating play.

September 09 2024 13:26 (IST) India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Live: Sukhjeet With Opener For India GOOAAAALLLL! Sukhjeet with an audacious shot after a terrific wing play for India but Japan manage to thwart the danger. But, less than a minute later, Sukhjeet manages to open the account for India. GOOAAAALLLL! Sukhjeet with an audacious shot after a terrific wing play for India but Japan manage to thwart the danger. But, less than a minute later, Sukhjeet manages to open the account for India.

September 09 2024 13:25 (IST) India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Live: India Coach On Match Against Japan India head coach Craig Fulton on the fixture: "I think we created quite a few chances (last match), we didn't finish. We need consistency from last game to this one." India head coach Craig Fulton on the fixture: "I think we created quite a few chances (last match), we didn't finish. We need consistency from last game to this one."

September 09 2024 13:24 (IST) India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Live: We Are Underway! National Anthems are over and it's time for the on-field action to begin. Both Indian and Japanese players have taken their spots on the field. Stay tuned for live updates. National Anthems are over and it's time for the on-field action to begin. Both Indian and Japanese players have taken their spots on the field. Stay tuned for live updates.

September 09 2024 13:17 (IST) India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Live: India's XI Out! Here's how India's XI looks like:

Back-to-back action! After yesterday's victory, India is ready to take on Japan. Here's the starting XI for today's game. Catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony LIV. #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #ACT24 #INDVSJPN

.@CMO_Odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI... pic.twitter.com/xa5b4DLEcE — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 9, 2024 Here's how India's XI looks like:

September 09 2024 13:14 (IST) India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Live: A Look At India's Squad India’s Squad for the Asian Champions Trophy 2024:

Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi.

September 09 2024 13:10 (IST) India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Live: Can India Make It 2 Wins In A Row? Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's second match of the Asian Champions Trophy. After a comprehensive win against China in the opener, India would be keen to win their second match on the trot. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's second match of the Asian Champions Trophy. After a comprehensive win against China in the opener, India would be keen to win their second match on the trot.