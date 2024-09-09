India men's hockey team is all set to take on Japan in their second match of the Asian Champions Trophy on Monday at the Moqi Training Base, China. Team India launched its title defence with a commanding 3-0 win over hosts China on Sunday. Sukhjeet Singh (14th minute), Uttam, Singh (27th) and Abhishek (32nd) were the goal-scorer for India, while China drew a blank. Coming into the tournament after securing a second successive bronze at the Olympics, India looked the more enterprising side as they grabbed the opportunities up front and was rock solid in defence to emerge winners.

Sukhjeet put India ahead at the stroke of the first quarter before Uttam Singh doubled the lead just three minutes before the end of the second quarter as India went 2-0 up at the half time. Just two minutes after resumption, Abhishek found the back of the net with a spectacular reverse hit.

Here are the details of India's ACT hockey game that is set to take place against Japan -

When will the India vs Japan, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match be played?

The India vs Japan, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be played on September 9, 2024.

Where will the India vs Japan, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match be played?

The India vs Japan, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be played at Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir City, China.

Advertisement

What time will the India vs Japan, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match start?

The India vs Japan, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will start at 1:15 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Japan, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match ?

The India vs Japan, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be telecast live in Sony Sports network TV channels.

Advertisement

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Japan, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match?

The India vs Japan, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

(With PTI Inputs)