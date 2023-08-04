Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023 Live: India Eye Second Consecutive Win
India Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Live: After sensational win over China in their opening game, India now take on Japan in their second match of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey
India vs Japan, 2023 Asian Champions Trophy Live: India eye second consecutive win.© Twitter
India Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Live: After sensational win over China in their opening game, India now take on Japan in their second match of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Varun Kumar scored two goals each on Thursday as India thrashed China 7-2 to begin their campaign on a winning note. The host team will aim to continue to its winning form.
Here are the Live Updates of India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey match:
- 20:10 (IST)India vs Japan Hockey: Standings -Malaysia have registered a convincing 5-1 win over China. They top the table with six points from two games. South Korea are at the second position with four points, while India follow them with three points.
Malaysia put on a masterclass display of skill as they claim victory over China.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HACT2023 @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @Media_SAI @IndiaSports @asia_hockey @FIH_Hockey pic.twitter.com/by5PnWvU2P— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 4, 2023
- 19:58 (IST)India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India focus on PCs"Asian Champions Trophy is happening for the first time in India so the atmosphere here is very good and we are enjoying playing here. Our team's strategy is to start well and score penalty corner goals and we have to create one or two penalty corners," midfielder Hardik Singh had said after India's win over China on Thursday.
- 19:41 (IST)India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Head-to-headA total of 33 matches have taken place between the sides with India winning 27 of them. Japan have won three, while three other matches have ended in draw.
- 19:32 (IST)India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India eye another winSkipper Harmanpreet Singh and Varun Kumar scored two goals each as India thrashed China 7-2 to begin their Asian Champions Trophy hockey campaign on a winning note at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. The host team will eye a second win on trot.
- 19:22 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy hockey match. Stay connected for live score and updates!
