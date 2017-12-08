 
don't
miss
All Sports
Hockey

Hockey World League Final: Valiant India Go Down Fighting To Argentina In Semis

Updated: 08 December 2017 21:15 IST

India will face the loser of the second semi-final between Australia and Germany for the bronze medal on Sunday.

Hockey World League Final: Valiant India Go Down Fighting To Argentina In Semis
India fought valiantly against Argentina but failed to find the killer touch in front of goal. © Twitter

India produced yet another brave performance but that was not enough as World No.1 Argentina reached their first ever final at the Hockey World League Final (HWL) with a narrow 1-0 win over the hosts in Bhubaneswar on Friday. India were also gunning for their appearance in the summit clash of the HWL Final, however, it wasn't to be as Peillat Gonzalo scored the only goal of the match in the 17th minute. The hosts, though, never gave up and fought for the equaliser right till the final whistle and despite making numerous inroads into the opposition box, they failed to find the killer touch.

Argentina will face the winner of the second semi-final that will be played between Australia and Germany on Saturday. India, meanwhile, will contest for the bronze medal on Sunday and will take on the loser of the second semis.

Topics : India Mens Hockey Hockey
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India lose 0-1 to Argentina in the semi-final
  • Peillat Gonzalo scored the only goal of the match
  • India will contest for the bronze medal on Sunday
Related Articles
India vs Argentina, Hockey World League Final Highlights: India Lose 0-1 To World No 1 Argentina In Semis
India vs Argentina, Hockey World League Final Highlights: India Lose 0-1 To World No 1 Argentina In Semis
Hockey World League Final: Unpredictable India Face Olympic Champion Argentina In Semis
Hockey World League Final: Unpredictable India Face Olympic Champion Argentina In Semis
FIH Hockey World league Final: India Shock Olympic Silver Medallists Belgium To Reach Semis
FIH Hockey World league Final: India Shock Olympic Silver Medallists Belgium To Reach Semis
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.