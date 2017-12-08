Hockey World League Final: Valiant India Go Down Fighting To Argentina In Semis

India produced yet another brave performance but that was not enough as World No.1 Argentina reached their first ever final at the Hockey World League Final (HWL) with a narrow 1-0 win over the hosts in Bhubaneswar on Friday. India were also gunning for their appearance in the summit clash of the HWL Final, however, it wasn't to be as Peillat Gonzalo scored the only goal of the match in the 17th minute. The hosts, though, never gave up and fought for the equaliser right till the final whistle and despite making numerous inroads into the opposition box, they failed to find the killer touch.

Argentina will face the winner of the second semi-final that will be played between Australia and Germany on Saturday. India, meanwhile, will contest for the bronze medal on Sunday and will take on the loser of the second semis.