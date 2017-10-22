 
Asia Cup Hockey Final 2017 Live, India vs Malaysia: Malaysia Score Late On, India Still Lead 2-1

Updated: 22 October 2017 18:36 IST

India vs Malaysia, Asia Cup Hockey Final Live score: India will start favourites in the final of the tournament having not lost a single match and also having already beaten Malaysia 6-2 in the Super 4s stage.

Asia Cup Hockey Final: India had beaten Malaysia 6-2 in the Super 4s stage. © Hockey India

India beat Pakistan 4-0 in their third Super 4s match to enter the final of the Asia Cup 2017. The sixth ranked India, who just needed a draw to seal a place in summit clash, produced a superlative performance after the change of ends to pump in four goals -- three field strikes and one through penalty corner. By virtue of this win, India not only topped the Super 4 stage with seven points, but also continued their domination over Pakistan. India now face Malaysia in the final who they beat 6-2 in the Super 4s stage.

Live Updates Between India vs Malaysia Asia Cup Hockey Final from Dhaka.

18:35 IST: With few minutes left in the game, Malaysia are looking for equaliser with multiple penetration and interceptions. 

18:31 IST: Malaysia gets a penalty corner and the Indian defence was a tough nut to crack.

18:28 IST: Six minutes left in the game. Can India hold on to win their third Asia Cup trophy or Malaysia will pull off an upset?

18:25 IST: GOAL! Malaysia's Shahril Saabah finds the back of the net in the 50th minute. But India still lead 2-1.

18:18 IST: Early in the fourth quarter, Malaysia get a penalty corner. Faizal fires the ball in wide of the goal post. Malaysia miss out on the equaliser and India maintain two goal advantage.

18:17 IST: Fourth and final quarter begins. India's two goal advantage should take them over the line.

18:16 IST: India still lead the game 2-0 against Malaysia at the end of the third quarter.

18:11 IST: The Malaysian defence is being kept on it's toes as India are continuously attacking.

18:09 IST: India are continuously penetrating the inner circle but the Malaysian defence is standing tall.

18:04 IST: Ramandeep penetrates the D and hits the ball with full force, Gurjant collects the ball, turns and hits but misses the target.

18:00 IST: Welcome back! Ramandeep starts the proceedings for the third quarter.

17:51 IST: India are running away with the game. India are 2-0 up against Malaysia at the end of the second quarter.

17:48 IST: GOAL! Minutes before the end of second quarter, Lalit Upadhyay extends India's lead.

17:44 IST: India get yet another penalty corner and this time SK Uthappa pushes the ball in but the Indian striker fails to convert, again. The Malaysian defence was standing tall.

17:39 IST: India get a penalty corner. Ramandeep passes the ball and Manpreet fails to find the back of the net.

17:36 IST: Miss! A brilliant long ball into the India goalpost but the Malaysian striker present at the far post fails to deflect the ball into the goal.

17:35 IST: Malaysia continue to attack in the second quarter but without any effect as the Indian defence is keeping the ball at bay with ease.

17:30 IST: India 1-0 Malaysia at the end of the first quarter.

17:27 IST: Malaysia get a penalty corner and they fail to convert it into a goal. India still lead.

17:26 IST: Malaysia are keeping India on their toes with multiple penetrations.

17:20 IST: Malaysia is keeping the pressure on but India still have most of the possession.

17:14 IST: GOAL!! Brilliant ball in from the right flank from SV Sunil as Ramandeep guides the ball in the second attempt. India 1-0 Malaysia.

17:12 IST: India are on an attacking mode, two penetration in the first two minutes.

​17:10 IST: Referee blows the whistle and Malaysia start with the proceedings.

17:05 IST: Both teams are on the ground, national anthem for the respective teams is being played.

16:56 IST: Starting XI for Team India:

16:45 IST: Just fifteen minutes left for the final game to begin. Stay tuned!

16:35 IST: In the seventh edition of Sultan of Johor Cup 2017 (Junior Men) in Malaysia, India beat Japan 3-2.

16:15 IST: Ahead of the summit clash, let us take a look at the highlights of India's last match against Pakistan. 

16:11 IST: In the bronze medal match, Pakistan beat Korea 6-3.

16:10 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the final match between India and Malaysia of the Hero Asia Cup hockey match.

It was only in the third quarter that the Indians looked like a far more convincing unit as Satbir Singh gave India the lead in the 39th minute. What followed next was a great show by the Indians as the Pakistani defence fell apart conceding as many as four goals in the last two quarters of the match.

This is for the seventh time that India made it to the Asia Cup final. It was India's fourth win over Pakistan this year, having beaten them twice in the Hockey World League Semi-finals in London and once in the pool stages.

India Mens Hockey Malaysia Mens Hockey Hockey
