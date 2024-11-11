Story ProgressBack to home
India Thrash Malaysia 4-0 In Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Opener
India will next play South Korea on Tuesday.
File image of Indian women's hockey team.© Hockey India
Defending champions India beat Malaysia 4-0 in their opening match of the women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Monday. India scored through Sangita Kumari (8th, 55th minutes), Preeti Dubey (43rd) and Udita (44th). India will next play South Korea on Tuesday. In other matches of the day, Japan and Korea played out a 2-2 draw, while Olympic silver medallist China thrashed Thailand 15-0.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Bangadesh Tour of India 2024, Schedule, Results and News Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.