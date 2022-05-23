After the end of the second quarter, India are 1-0 ahead against Pakistan in the Group A clash of ongoing Asia Cup Hockey 2022. In the first quarter, Karti Selvam scored and no more goals were scored in the second quarter. India and Pakistan are squaring off in the Asia Cup Hockey 2022 game on Monday evening and the Birendra Lakra-side would look to start the tournament on a high. The Indian side has fielded some new faces in the squad and the defending champions would look to brush aside the challenge of Pakistan. The Indian squad comprises Yashdeep Siwach, Abhishek Lakra, Manjeet, and Vishnukant Singh. Earlier, Rupinder Pal Singh was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

In Pool A, India, Japan, Pakistan and hosts Indonesia are put together while Group B has Malaysia, Korea, Oman and Bangladesh.

Here are the LIVE Score Updates from the Asia Cup Hockey 2022 match between India and Pakistan

5:49PM:End of the second quarter. India hold onto their 1-0 lead.

5:38 PM:The second quarter is already underway. Yet another penalty corner for India, but they are not able to extend their lead further.

5:30 PM:End of first quarter. India lead 1-0.It was a goal on debut for the 20-year-old Karti Selvam as India finally converted a penalty corner.

5:21 PM:India scores. India 1-0 ahead. A deflection from Pakistan defender helps India take the lead.

5:15 PM:Another penalty corner for India. And again the same story as India fail to capitalise.

Promoted

5:14 PM:India had a penalty corner but the side is not able to capitalise as Nilam Sanjeep's attempt goes over the goalpost.

5:09 PM:The match is underway. All eyes on how the second-string Indian side performs against Pakistan.