India will take on bottom-placed debutants Wales in their final pool match, hoping to qualify directly for the quarter-finals of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup on Thursday. India and England are on four points each after two matches with the latter ahead on goal difference. India, though, will have the advantage of knowing what to do before their match as they play after England's game against Spain on Thursday. India had beaten Spain 2-0 before drawing England 0-0.

When will the India vs Wales, Men's Hockey World Cup match be played?

The India vs Wales, Men's Hockey World Cup match will be on Thursday, January 19.

Where will the India vs Wales, Men's Hockey World Cup match be played?

The India vs Wales, Men's Hockey World Cup match will be played at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela.

Sponsored by Vuukle

What time will the India vs Wales, Men's Hockey World Cup match start?

The India vs Wales, Men's Hockey World Cup match will start at 7 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Wales, Men's Hockey World Cup match?

The India vs Wales, Men's Hockey World Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Wales, Men's Hockey World Cup match?

The India vs Wales, Men's Hockey World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Featured Video Of The Day

Wrestlers Molested By Coaches, Alleges Vinesh Phogat, Chief Responds