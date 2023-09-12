India vs South Africa, Hockey World Cup 2023 Live:India will take on South Africa in the 9-12 classification round of FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023, at the Birsa Munda International Stadium on Saturday. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will be coming to this match after thrashing Japan 8-0 in the 9-16 classification round on Thursday. Team India, who were eliminated from the race to quarterfinals by New Zealand, will play for pride against South Africa.

Here are the Live Updates of the India vs South Africa, 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup Match, Straight from the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela

Hockey World Cup LIVE: National anthem! Time for the national anthems of both the teams and the players are out on the field. Both sides will surely be looking to end the tournament on a high with a win today.

January 28 2023 19:03 (IST) Hockey World Cup LIVE: Team Line-ups

The game between India and South Africa is heating up, with both teams fielding their best players in a fierce battle.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HWC2023 #HockeyWorldCup2023 #StarsBecomeLegends #RSAvsIND @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @SA_Hockey pic.twitter.com/VgTaN2QrlO — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 28, 2023 Share Link

January 28 2023 18:59 (IST) Hockey World Cup LIVE: Head to Head record! India and South Africa have faced each other a total of 16 times with India coming out of top 11 times. South Africa have won just one match while four finished in a draw. India and South Africa have faced each other a total of 16 times with India coming out of top 11 times. South Africa have won just one match while four finished in a draw. Share Link

