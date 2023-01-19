India vs England, Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Updates: Shamsher Singh provided Team India with 1-0 lead over Wales in the second quarter. India will take on Wales in their next Pool D match in FIH Hockey Men's World Cup on Thursday at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela After registering a 2-0 win against Spain in their opening match, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side played a goalless draw against England in their previous match. It will be an interesting clash as both the teams will put their best foot forward to seal a place in the quarterfinals.

January 19 2023 20:09 (IST) HWC Live: End of 2nd quarter This marks the end of the second quarter of the Pool D match between India and Wales. India have taken 1-0 lead after Shamsher Singh brilliantly struck and scored a goal. Wales will now look to create an opportunity to score an equalizer in the second half of the game.

January 19 2023 20:02 (IST) HWC Live: GOAL!!! India perfectly capitalize on the penalty corner as Harmanpreet Singh takes a drag-flick, which gets blocked but Shamsher Singh quickly intercepts and places the ball into the nets as the hosts take 1-0 lead over Wales in the second quarter.

January 19 2023 20:02 (IST) HWC Live: GOAL!!! India perfectly capitalize on the penalty corner as Harmanpreet Singh takes a drag-flick, which gets blocked but Shamsher Singh quickly intercepts and places the ball into the nets as the hosts take 1-0 lead over Wales in the second quarter.

Live Score: IND 1: WAL 0 (21")

January 19 2023 19:50 (IST) HWC Live: 2nd quarter begins The second quarter of the Pool D match between India and Wales begins. Both the teams are eyeing to take a lead.

January 19 2023 19:49 (IST) HWC Live: End of 1st quarter This marks the end of the 1st quarter of the Pool D match between India and Wales. Both the teams are levelled 0-0 after an intense fight in the first 15 minutes of the game.

January 19 2023 19:45 (IST) HWC Live: Good save from Toby Reynolds-Cotterill Defender Nilakanta Sharma perfectly dribbles the ball and brings it inside Wales' D. However, goalkeeper Toby Reynolds-Cotterill plays a crucial role and successfully averts the coming threat. Great save from the Welsh goalkeeper.

January 19 2023 19:42 (IST) HWC Live: Good defence from Nilakanta Sharma Wales enjoying the majority of possession and dribble the ball into India's D. However, defender Nilakanta Sharma averts the coming danger and deny Wales a brilliant opportunity to score a goal. 12 mins up and both teams are eyeing a goal.

January 19 2023 19:36 (IST) HWC Live: Good save from Reynolds-Cotterill Aakashdeep Singh creates a good opportunity to score and unleashes a shot towards the target but his effort goes in vain as the Wales goalkeeper Toby Reynolds-Cotterill makes a brilliant save and deny India a chance to take a lead.

January 19 2023 19:27 (IST) HWC Live: We are underway The Pool D match between India and Wales at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela begin now.

January 19 2023 19:07 (IST) HWC Live: Netherlands registered record-breaking win Netherlands qualified into quarterfinals of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 after defeating Chile 14-0 in a Pool C match. On the other hand, Malaysia defeated New Zealand 3-2.

January 19 2023 19:03 (IST) HWC Live: Crucial match for both teams India played a goalless draw against England in their previous match and now need to defeat Wales by a margin of 8 goals to top the Pool D points table and directly qualify for the quarterfinals.

January 19 2023 18:30 (IST) HWC Live: Hello and welcome Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Pool D match between India and Wales, straight from the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

