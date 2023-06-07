Story ProgressBack to home
French Open: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Stefanos Tsitsipas, To Face Novak Djokovic In Semi-final
Top seed Carlos Alcaraz defeats fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 to enter French Open men's singles semi-finals
Carlos Alcaraz in action at the French Open.© AFP
Carlos Alcaraz will play Novak Djokovic in a blockbuster French Open semi-final after the Spanish world number one beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 (7/5) on Tuesday. The 20-year-old Alcaraz becomes the youngest French Open men's semi-finalist since Djokovic in 2007 after defeating 2021 runner-up Tsitsipas for the fifth time in as many attempts.
More updates to follow...
Topics mentioned in this article
Carlos Alcaraz Stefanos Tsitsipas Novak Djokovic French Open 2023 Tennis
Get the Latest Sports News and check out Match Schedule and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.