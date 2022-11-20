One of the greatest athletes to have graced the Formula One, Sebastian Vettel, bid goodbye to the sport in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. Driving the Aston Martin, Vettel finished at the 10th position on the leaderboard. While there's no denying that the German would've wanted to claim a podium spot, there was a charismatic smile on his face as he drew curtains to his illustrious career. At the end of the race, Vettel performed the 'doughnut' to mesmerise fans.

Known as the 'baby-faced assassin' during his early days in Formula 1, Vettel is leaving a huge legacy, having won four consecutive Drivers' Championship titles (from 2010 to 2013).

"The decision has been a difficult one for me to take and I have spent a lot of time thinking about it," Vettel had said ahead of his final race.

"At the end of the year, I want to take some more time to reflect on what I will focus on next.

"It is very clear to me that, being a father, I want to spend more time with my family, but today is not about saying goodbye. Rather, it is about saying thank you - to everyone - not least the fans, without whose passionate support F1 could not exist."

As for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, it was Max Verstappen who finished at the top of the podium, bagging his record-extending 15th win of the season.

With AFP inputs

