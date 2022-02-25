The Russian Grand Prix scheduled for September 25 has been cancelled in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the sport's owners Formula One announced on Friday. "On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances," read the Formula One statement.

