Max Verstappen claimed a fourth consecutive Formula One world title under the lights of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday. The 27-year-old Dutchman came home in fifth place in a race won by George Russell of Mercedes as he became just the sixth man after Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, Juan Manuel Fangio, Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost to claim four championships. McLaren's Lando Norris, who was Verstappen's only title rival, finished in sixth place. "Oh my god what a season, four times, thank you guys," Verstappen told his Red Bull team on the radio. "It's a little more difficult than last year, but we pulled through. Thank you so much guys." Seven-time champion Hamilton was second with the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc in third and fourth places respectively.

Norris, who had stesdily chipped away at Verstappen's lead over the second half of the season, started from sixth on the grid just behind his rival.

He pitted as early as the 10th lap and dropped to 17th as a result.

Two laps later, Verstappen dived in, also exchanging medium tyres for hard on his Red Bull, and rejoined in sixth place.

Once the opening stops had concluded, pole-sitter Russell still led in his Mercedes.

Verstappen was second with Ferrari duo Sainz and Leclerc as well as Hamilton in the second Mercedes providing an impressive buffer zone between the Dutchman and Norris.

The Englishman's mood under the lights darkened at the halfway stage as he radioed his team to tell them he was struggling with the front tyres of his McLaren.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Pierre Gasly who had started third in his Alpine and Alex Albon of Williams were the first men to retire.

From 10th on the grid, Hamilton continued to cut through the field, passing the two Ferraris before comfortbaly slipping past Verstappen to take second.

By the 33rd lap, Russell was 11 seconds ahead of his Mercedes teammate.

With the title in sight, Verstappen then watched as Sainz and Leclerc also went by but safe in the knowledge that even a fifth place finish would deliver the title.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)