Lewis Hamilton said his final Friday practice with Mercedes had been "very surreal" as he fought to keep his emotions in check after 12 years with the team. The seven-time champion qualified fifth, splitting the Ferraris, at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix where he finished the day with hopes kept alive of a memorable finale in Sunday's race after a dismal outing in Qatar last Sunday. "It's gone better today," said Hamilton, who will be 40 in January when he joins Ferrari. "Very surreal! I have tried to be present and to enjoy every moment, arriving with the senior engineers, getting ready in the car and I've really enjoyed it.

"With the car, the guys in the garage and the engineers, it's so special. I have so much love for this team.

"McLaren and Ferrari are so fast and I've got to find some time!"

After winning six of his seven drivers' championships with Mercedes, both the team and Hamilton are celebrating his time with them as they complete the season – and Hamilton admitted he is fighting to control his emotions.

"There is no trick to it," he said. "I am trying to keep my emotions under control and I have not been good at it this year. I'm trying to channel my energy into the car and the team, the squad.

"I've one more last go at it and I hope the car won't change too much tonight and that we can be there or thereabouts tomorrow."

