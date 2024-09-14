Title-chasing McLaren driver Lando Norris remained hopeful of success on Saturday despite qualifying in a lowly 17th place for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The Briton, knocked out of the first qualifying session for the first time since the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix, lost his best lap when he eased off due to a yellow flag, but said he would do his best to limit damage to his championship challenge. Norris is 62 points behind three-time champion and series leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull with eight races, and three sprint races, remaining with the Dutchman qualifying in sixth place for Sunday's race.

Verstappen has failed to win in six races, but showed improved form in practice and qualifying in Baku after a dismal run of form.

"I'm not expecting a lot from 17th," said Norris.

"But we will put in a good plan tonight and do our best."

He said his lap, interrupted by the yellows, had been "easily good enough" before he "had to back off".

His race engineer Will Joseph said: "Mate I'm sorry" on team radio, suggesting he felt that he could have advised him sooner of the spin by Williams' Alex Albon that led to the yellow flag.

"I hope I'm wrong," said Norris. "And I hope there are plenty of chances to overtake, but I'm not expecting it. It's a very low downforce track which makes it pretty much impossible for overtaking.

"It's worse than people think and not easy, but I'll do my best."

Norris's flop effectively rendered redundant any likely use of team orders this weekend to boost his hopes of victory with support from team-mate Oscar Piastri who starts from the front row alongside pole-sitter Charles Leclerc of Ferrari.

Piastri said: "I got a little bit close to the walls on my last lap -- I was just trying to get the most out of it. This track rewards commitment and, last lap in Q3, I knew I had a little less to lose so I just tried to maximise the car.

"It was feeling good all the way through."

Looking ahead to the race, he said: "Following around here is really tough so it's good to get soe clean air. We'll see what I can do. Our race pace is good, but again the Ferraris are not slow."

Behind Piastri, Carlos Sainz will start from third place in the second Ferrari ahead of Sergio Perez of Red Bull, Mercedes' George Russell, Verstappen and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in the second Mercedes.

