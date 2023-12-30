December 29 was the 10th anniversary of F1 great Michael Schumacher's skiing accident at the French Alp. Sine that accident, Michael Schumacher has not made any public appearance and there remains speculations about his health. After the incident, Michael Schumacher was kept in a medically induced coma until June 2014. He underwent several surgeries. The champion racing driver left the hospital in Grenoble for further treatment at the Lausanne University Hospital, before being shifted for treatment and rehabilitation in September 2014.

The German driver was very close to former F1 champion Sebastian Vettel, who is also from the same country and has driven for teams like Ferrari, Red Bull. Vettel recently opened up on their relationship.

"It's still very, very difficult to, I don't want to say accept, but to accept that he keeps fighting and he's not doing well. Of course I wish him only the best. It is still a topic very often and I think about it sometimes in silence and sometimes a lot," told RTL.

Vettel also revealed how he reacted to the heartbreaking news of Schumacher's skiing accident at the end of December 2013.

"The first thoughts were of course at the last conversation we had together," remembers Vettel. "I told him that I was going to be a father and what was coming for us. I just miss my friend. He would have been so important in recent years. I would have had so many questions and he certainly could have provided so many answers or inspiration."

Advertisement

German publication BILD has come up with a new report where it claims to have fresh details about Michael Schumacher's daily routine on the 10th anniversary of that accident.

Multiple publications like Daily Mail, PlanetF1, quoted the report which provides fresh updates on Michael Schumacher.

According to the report, Michael Schumacher has been driven in a Mercedes AMG car to stimulate the brain with familiar sounds. This was done, according to the report, because the racing great spent over two decades in Formula One or in other classes.

The report adds that Michael Schumacher receives 24-hour care, with a private infirmary situated in his former office. 15 doctors and their assistants ensure his well-being.

Advertisement

Schumacher won seven F1 world titles, including five on a trot with Ferrari. He returned to the F1 racing in 2010 for three years with the Mercedes team. He was replaced by Lewis Hamilton in 2013. In 2021, Hamilton matched Schumacher's record of seven world titles.