Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix Live Streaming: Max Verstappen will have a 10-place grid penalty to fight back from in the final Formula 1 race before the summer break, in the Belgian Grand Prix. Having taken pole position in qualifying, Verstappen will start from P11, having changed his power unit set and crossed his allocation, thereby receiving the penalty. Charles Leclerc qualified second, and will inherit pole position for the Belgian GP. Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez will start alongside Leclerc on the front row. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton will start third, while Lando Norris - the closest man to Verstappen in the championship - will start fourth.

When will the F1 Belgian GP race take place?

The F1 Belgian GP race will take place on Sunday, July 28 (IST).

Where will the F1 Belgian GP race be held?

The F1 Belgian GP race will be held at Circuit Spa Francorchamps, Belgium

What time will the F1 Belgian GP race start?

The F1 Belgian GP race will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the F1 Belgian GP race?

The F1 Belgian GP race will not be live telecast on any TV channel.

Where to follow the live streaming of the F1 Belgian GP race?

The F1 Belgian GP race will be live streamed on the Fancode app and the F1TV app.



(All details as per information provided by the broadcaster)