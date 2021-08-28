Formula One announced a revised 22-race season on Saturday with one venue yet to be confirmed. After this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix the following three races at Zandvoort in the Netherlands, Italy and Russia remain unchanged. The Turkish Grand Prix is now being held a week later than planned on October 10. The United States Grand Prix retains its original date of October 24 but the races in Mexico and Brazil have been pushed back a week to November 7 and 14 respectively.

The slot due to have been filled by the Australian Grand Prix on November 21 will now be held at another venue, possibly Bahrain, or Qatar.

The season concludes with the first-ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah on December 5 and the Abu Dhabi finale on December 12.

Revised Formula One 2021 calendar:

March 28: Bahrain (Sakhir) - won by Lewis Hamilton

Promoted

April 18: Emilia Romagna (Imola) - won by Max Verstappen

May 2: Portugal (Portimao) - won by Lewis Hamilton