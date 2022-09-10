Story ProgressBack to home
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc Claims Pole For Italian Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc finished 0.145 seconds ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen after posting his fastest lap on his final shot around the Temple of Speed
Charles Leclerc took pole for the Italian GP after topping the times in qualifying at Monza.© AFP
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole for the Italian Grand Prix after topping the times in qualifying at Monza on Saturday. Leclerc finished 0.145 seconds ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen after posting his fastest lap on his final shot around the Temple of Speed.
Reigning champion Verstappen had already been handed a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's race.
George Russell, who posted the sixth fastest time in qualifying for Mercedes, will start alongside Leclerc on the front row due to grid penalties to Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton.
