Fernando Alonso To Join Aston Martin In 2023
Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso will leave the Alpine team to join Aston Martin in 2023, the British team announced
File photo of Fernando Alonso© AFP
Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso will leave the Alpine team to join Aston Martin in 2023, the British team announced in a press release on Monday. The double world champion, who turned 41 on Friday, will replace German driver Sebastian Vettel, a four-time champion, who last week announced his retirement from Formula One at the end of the current season.
More to follow...
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
