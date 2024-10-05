A controversy has hit the famed Schumacher family after former F1 driver Ralf, brother of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, listed a GBP 4 million (approximately $ 5 million) villa for sale leading to his ex-wife Cora reacting strongly. The couple got divorced in 2015 and they have been embroiled in controversy since Ralf declared he is homosexual. Ralf, Cora and their son David used to live in the five-bedroom villa in Hallwang, 10 miles north of Salzburg, Austria.

The villa was listed earlier too but could not find any buyer. The latest listing made Cora furious.

'It's a shame to try again, (and by that I do NOT mean the media) twisting the facts and throwing me into a wrong light. The photos of the house were circulating on real estate pages about ten years ago, when Ralf Schumacher already tried to sell the house - without relying on discreet marketing! Had this happened, these pictures would not be on the internet today! So those looking for who is responsible, should turn to my ex-husband sooner," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Earlier in November, 2023, Ralf indicated Schumacher may never completely recover from the horrific 2013 crash. Schumacher was skiing with his then 14-year-old son Mick in the French Alps in December 2013 when he fell and hit his head on a rock, sustaining a serious head injury despite wearing a helmet. The racing icon has not been seen in public since the accident and very little is known about his condition.

Ralf Schumacher said that "nothing is like it used to be" since the driving legend's crash.

"I can say that his accident was a very bad and drastic experience for me but, of course, even more so for his children. Mick, as we all know, was there as a young teenager back then. Unfortunately, life isn't always fair and unfortunately there was a lot of bad luck here too," he had said then.

"Michael is not only my brother, when he were kids he was also my coach and mentor. He taught me everything about karting. There may be an age gap of seven years, but he was always by my side. We raced together, we practised overtaking manoeuvres and everything that matters in motorsports. He shared all that he learned in seven years. I had the honour to learn from the best."