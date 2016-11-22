 
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Hints at Future Move to Major League Soccer

Updated: 22 November 2016 19:32 IST

"I can see myself conquering the US, just as I have (conquered) Europe," Zlatan Ibrahimovic said in a recent interview to a Swedish daily

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Hints at Future Move to Major League Soccer
Zlatan Ibrahimovic had moved to Manchester United before the start of the ongoing season. © AFP

Stockholm:

Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic said Tuesday he was eyeing the possibility of a move to the the United States. 

"I can see myself conquering the US, just as I have (conquered) Europe," the 35-year-old Swede told daily newspaper Aftonbladet in an interview.

"People stay in one place throughout their entire career, but I have travelled around like Napoleon in Europe and conquered every country I've arrived in," Ibrahimovic said.

"So maybe I could cross the Atlantic and conquer the US as well," he said after winning the Swedish Golden Ball award for the 11th time on Monday.

In honour of the country's most prolific goal-scorer, the Swedish football association announced that a statue of Ibrahimovic would be erected at the Friends arena in Stockholm within one year.

Acknowledging that United is not in as strong a position as his former team Paris Saint-Germain, Ibrahimovic said he's trying to deliver the same results.

"I had it good at PSG; it's no secret. We had a strong and good team that got better and better every year," he said.

"But that's passed now... This is a new chapter now and I'm trying to create the same feeling here," Ibrahimovic said, referring to United.

Noting that United coach Jose Mourinho was one of the reasons he decided to join the Premier League team, Ibrahimovic said: "I checked the team (United) a little bit before I came and it wasn't like the team I came from."

"This is something I was prepared for... the team is not the same as (PSG)," the superstar said.

"But after speaking with Mourinho, it wasn't a difficult decision. If he calls then I have no problems showing up," Ibrahimovic added.

After a dismal showing at Euro-2016, Sweden's all-time high scorer in June put an end to his 116-cap international career, in which he  scored 62 goals.

Manchester United Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Highlights
  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hinted at a future move to MLS
  • The Swedish forward said he could see himself 'conquering' the US
  • Ibrahimovic had moved to Manchester United earlier this year
