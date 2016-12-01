 
Zinedine Zidane's Son Scores on Debut in Real Madrid's Copa Del Rey Rout

Updated: 01 December 2016 09:02 IST

Enzo, the oldest of Zidane's four sons, all of whom play at different levels in Real's youth teams, was introduced by his father, a legendary former player for Real and France, at half-time

Zinedine Zidane's son Enzo celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid in Copa Del Rey. © AFP

Madrid:

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane's son, Enzo, scored on his senior debut as the European champions brushed aside third tier Cultural Leonesa 6-1 to progress into the last 16 of the Copa del Rey 13-2 on aggregate on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old, who was previously coached by Zinedine at Real's youth side Castilla before he took the top job at the Santiago Bernabeu in January, showed a glimpse of his father's talent with a fine low finish from the edge of the area just after the hour mark.

"If I take off my hat as a coach then I am happy for him as a father (too)," said Zidane.

"But, in saying that, I watch what he does on the field as a coach and I am happy with how they all played."

With the tie over as a contest following Real's 7-1 first leg win and El Clasico away to Barcelona to come on Saturday, Zidane made nine changes from the side that started the 2-1 win over Sporting Gijon last weekend.

Norwegian starlet Martin Odegaard, 17, was also handed his full debut, but it was Dominican international Mariano Diaz who got Real off to a flying start as he slotted home the first of his hat-trick after just 23 seconds.

James Rodriguez headed home the hosts' second before Mariano smashed in a third, but Leonesa did have a moment to savour when Yeray Gonzalez fired into the top corner from long range in first-half stoppage time.

Enzo was then handed his long-awaited bow by his father, but ensured there was to be no claims of nepotism when he finished off a flowing team move with a classy right-footed finish.

Mariano completed his hat-trick two minutes from time before a Cesar Morgado own goal.

Yannick Carrasco scored twice as Atletico Madrid also hit Guijelo for six in the first leg of their last 32 tie.

A Saul Niguez penalty and Sime Vrsaljko's first Atletico goal gave the visitors a 2-0 half-time lead before the Belgian struck twice in five second-half minutes.

Angel Correa and Roberto Nunez rounded off the scoring.

Sevilla and Villarreal also took huge strides towards the last 16 with comprehensive first leg wins.

Joaquin Correa scored a hat-trick in Sevilla's 5-1 win at Formentera, whilst Villarreal cruised to a 3-0 victory at Toledo.

Second division Cordoba produced the only upset of the evening with a 2-0 win over Malaga.

Holders Barcelona begin their defence later on Wednesday at Hercules.

Highlights
  • Real Madrid defeated Cultural Leonesa 6-1 in Copa Del Rey
  • Real Madrid are now in the Last 16 of the tournament
  • Zinedine Zidane's eldest son scored in the tournament
