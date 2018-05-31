 ;
 
Zinedine Zidane Steps Down As Real Madrid Coach After Champions League Treble

Updated: 31 May 2018 17:16 IST

Zidane led Real Madrid to back-to-back three Champions League titles.

Zinedine Zidane was incharge of Real Madrid for 2-and-a-half years © AFP

Zinedine Zidane stepped down as Real Madrid head coach after guiding the Spanish giants to a UEFA Champions League treble. The development comes days after Zidane lifted his third successive Champions League trophy as a manager. Zidane, 45, had been under pressure to win the European crown after finishing way off the pace behind La Liga winners Barcelona. Real beat Liverpool 3-1 in the final in Kiev on Saturday, making Zidane the first coach in history to win three successive Champions League titles.

"Of course, I could return, I'll always be near to this club as it's close to my heart. I think many won't understand but I know it's the right time. Time for a change. And for the players too", he told at the press conference.

"Being a coach is extremely tiring - more so at a club like Real Madrid, When I feel there is nothing more to give, I'll walk away", he added.

Last week, Gareth Bale came off the bench to score twice, including one of the all-time great goals in a Champions League final, as Real beat Liverpool 3-1 in Kiev on Saturday to take the trophy for the third year running. Bale's jaw-dropping overhead kick in the 64th minute put Real 2-1 up moments after his introduction, following a dramatic start to the second half in which Karim Benzema gave Real the lead as a result of a Loris Karius howler.

Sadio Mane had briefly restored parity, but Bale put Real in front again and then made it 3-1 late on with a long-range strike that the unfortunate Karius could only punch into the net. Jurgen Klopp's and Liverpool's own evening was marred by the loss of a distraught Mohamed Salah to injury in the first half, the Egyptian coming off half an hour in having damaged his shoulder.

Topics : Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane Football
Highlights
  • Zidane said he will quit Real Madrid in a surprise press conference
  • Zidane guided Real to 3 successive Champions League titles
  • Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 in the Champions League final
