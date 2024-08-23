AC Milan CEO Giorgio Furlani said Thursday that Rafael Leao will not leave the Serie A club for Barcelona as rumours swirled about a possible move for the Portugal winger. Speaking to reporters while leaving Milan's Milanello training ground, Furlani said that there was "zero possibility" that Leao would quit the seven-time European champions. Asked whether Leao might put in a transfer request, Furlani added that he was "sure" that the 25-year-old would not.

Leao, whose contract expires in 2028, is one of Milan's star players and is a target for Barca, according to reporting in Spain.

Milan began their Serie A season last weekend by coming back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Torino.

Paulo Fonseca's team travel to promoted Parma on Saturday evening.

