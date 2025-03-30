Kylian Mbappe struck twice as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Leganes 3-2 on Saturday, pulling level on points with La Liga leaders Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti's side won an entertaining game at the Santiago Bernabeu to put pressure on their bitter rivals, who host Girona in a Catalan derby on Sunday. Mbappe put Los Blancos ahead from the penalty spot but goals from Diego Garcia and Dani Raba sent the relegation-battling minnows ahead before the break. Jude Bellingham levelled for Madrid early in the second half before Mbappe whipped home a free-kick to claim three points for the champions.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are six clear of third-placed Atletico Madrid, who drew at Espanyol earlier Saturday.

"(Mbappe) is making the difference and that's what we want from him," said Madrid coach Ancelotti.

The superstar's brace took him to 33 goals for the season across all competitions in 44 games, equalling the tally Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo notched in the 2009-10 season, his first year at the club.

"It's very special... to have the same number of goals as Cristiano is always good," Mbappe told Real Madrid TV.

"We know what he means for Real Madrid and me, we speak, he gives me a lot of advice, he scored many goals -- but we have to win trophies here."

Ancelotti named Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes on the bench after they were in action for Brazil on Tuesday, starting Mbappe with Brahim Diaz in attack.

Madrid took the lead after they were awarded a dubious penalty, when Oscar Rodriguez tangled legs with midfielder Arda Guler.

Mbappe executed a perfect Panenka to send Los Blancos ahead, although their lead only lasted a few seconds with Diego Garcia netting from close range.

Diaz came close at the other end but then gave the ball away in the build-up to Leganes' second.

The visitors worked the ball out to Rodriguez on the left, who cut it back for Raba to finish.

Madrid came out strongly at the start of the second half and Bellingham soon struck his eighth league goal. The England international followed up to score after Diaz's shot was blocked on the line.

Diaz struck the post and Ancelotti sent on Vinicius and Rodrygo as Madrid pushed.

Eventually Mbappe netted his 22nd league goal of the season with a free-kick to put Real Madrid ahead after 76 minutes.

"He practised that yesterday, it went very well and he wanted to try it today," said Ancelotti.

The French striker trails La Liga's top scorer, Barcelona hitman Robert Lewandowski, by one.

"It was a difficult game, after the international break it's always difficult, and we know that what we have to do always is win," added Mbappe.

No 'consistency'

Atletico Madrid's slim Spanish title hopes faded further with a disappointing draw at Espanyol.

Javi Puado earned the Catalan side a point with a penalty after Cesar Azpilicueta put the visitors ahead in spectacular fashion.

"Two points escaped, two important ones," Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak told Movistar.

"If we don't have consistency we can't fight for the title.

"We don't have it, we're losing points and I think the teams behind us are catching up."

Simeone admitted his team did not deserve the three points.

"It was a flat game in which the draw was fair," the coach told reporters.

After a slow start Azpilicueta blasted the visitors ahead from distance.

It was his first goal for three years and also his first for Atletico Madrid, but it was worth the wait as he hit a sumptuous volley into the top corner after Antoine Griezmann's cross was cleared to the edge of the box.

Espanyol found a way back level when Clement Lenglet blatantly pulled Leandro Cabrera's shirt in the box.

Puado rammed the resulting penalty into the top corner past Oblak's outstretched arm after 71 minutes.

