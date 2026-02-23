UEFA on Monday suspended midfielder Gialuca Prestianni from Benfica's Champions League play-off second leg against Real Madrid this week after he was accused of racially abusing Vinicius Junior. UEFA's disciplinary body, who are still investigating the alleged incident from last week's first leg, said in a statement they had "decided to provisionally suspend Mr. Gianluca Prestianni for the next UEFA club competition match for which he would otherwise be eligible". Prestianni will therefore be unable to feature for Benfica on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu as the Portuguese side bid to overturn a 1-0 deficit and reach the last 16. Brazil international Vinicius scored the goal that splits the teams and reported the alleged racist abuse to the referee in the aftermath of his celebration, with the game stopped for around 10 minutes.

UEFA said Prestianni's provisional one-match suspension is "without prejudice to any ruling that the UEFA disciplinary bodies may subsequently make following the conclusion of the ongoing investigation".

If UEFA find Prestianni, 20, racially abused Vinicius he will be banned for a minimum of 10 matches.

Prestianni, who argued with Vinicius while covering his mouth with his shirt, insists he did not racially abuse the Real Madrid forward.

Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold said the incident was a "disgrace to football", while striker Kylian Mbappe said Prestianni "doesn't deserve to play in the Champions League any more".

Benfica coach Jose Mourinho, who is also suspended for the second leg, controversially criticised Vinicius for his effusive goal celebration and said his club could not be racist because their greatest icon, Eusebio, was black.