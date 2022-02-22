New Zealand national women's football team player Meikayla Moore endured one of the most embarrassing and tough nights of her career during the match against US women's national team in the SheBelieves Cup held at the Dignity Health Tennis Center in California on Monday. Moore, who plays as a defender in the side, put three goals past her own goal-keepr to the surprise of all the supporters present in the ground. Moore's infamous hat-trick in the first half put her team immediately on the backfoot from which they never really recovered, eventually losing the match 5-0.

The nightmare started in the fifth minute itself when a cross from the left flank heading towards the six-yard box was deflected into the goal by Moore. The shot was mistakenly taken on the volley into the net, something which even the opposition striker would have been proud of.

Then one minute later, Moore scored again, this time through a brilliant header placed immaculately on the right of the goalkeeper.

The US team, which was already putting quite a bit of pressure on the defence line, went further ahead as Moore side-footed a low cross from the right wing into the goal.

Just when everyone thought that the day couldn't get worse for the visitors, Ashley Hatch and Mallory Pugh scored one goal each in the second half to bury any chance of a New Zealand comeback.

The home side looked in full flow as they attempted goal 19 times in comparison to six by New Zealand. US also enjoyed more ball possession, mostly in the opposition half which ultimately helped them win six corners.