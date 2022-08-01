Story ProgressBack to home
Women's Euro 2022 Final Crowd Of 87,000 Sets New Record
England's Euro 2022 final against Germany at Wembley set a new record of 87,192 for the highest attended match at either a men's or women's European Championship on Sunday.
The highest attendance at a men's European Championship match was the 79,115.© AFP
England's Euro 2022 final against Germany at Wembley set a new record of 87,192 for the highest attended match at either a men's or women's European Championship on Sunday.
Attendances across the tournament in England have more than doubled compared to the last women's European Championship five years ago.
The Lionesses 1-0 win over Austria to open the tournament in front of 69,000 at Old Trafford smashed the previous record for a women's Euro match of 41,000.
Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
The highest attendance at a men's European Championship match was the 79,115 who watched Spain beat the Soviet Union in the 1964 final.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Get the latest updates on ICC T20 Worldcup 2022 and CWG 2022 check out the Schedule, Live Score and Medals Tally. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.