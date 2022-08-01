England's Euro 2022 final against Germany at Wembley set a new record of 87,192 for the highest attended match at either a men's or women's European Championship on Sunday.

Attendances across the tournament in England have more than doubled compared to the last women's European Championship five years ago.

The Lionesses 1-0 win over Austria to open the tournament in front of 69,000 at Old Trafford smashed the previous record for a women's Euro match of 41,000.

The highest attendance at a men's European Championship match was the 79,115 who watched Spain beat the Soviet Union in the 1964 final.

