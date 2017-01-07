With CRPF's Help, Kashmiri Boys Make it to Spanish Football Club

Srinagar witnessed a mixed bag of emotions after local boys Basit Ahmad and Mohammad Asrar made the cut to play with Sociedad Deportiva Lenense Proinastur thanks to the CRPF, who have tied up with the club to scout for talent at the grassroots level. Sociedad Deportiva Lenense Proinastur is a third tier football club in Spain.

The 18-year-old budding footballers deserve all the credit for never letting their passion die, despite the simmering unrest in Jammu and Kashmir. The unrest meant there were was no sports activity in the valley for over four months.

"It's a dream. One can only dream about it. Today this dream is translated into reality," said Basit Ahmad.

After the recent problems in Kashmir, the CRPF tied up with the Spanish football club in order to engage with the Kashmiri youth and channelise their energy in a more positive and productive manner.

"I had never thought about it. Competition was very tough. I'm happy that Basit got selected. I have also got chance to learn there and give my best," said Asrar.

All expenses of the two youngsters will be paid by the Spanish club as per the terms of the contract.

"CRPF tied up with the club in Spain. It's a matter of great pleasure for the two boys that got selected" said Zulfikar Hassan, Inspector general CRPF Kashmir.