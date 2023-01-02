In a move that left football fans all across the globe scratching their heads, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to join Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr in a potential USD 200 million deal. Ronaldo has been in the news for the last couple of months at least, especially with regard to his future. Having gotten his contract 'mutually terminated' at Manchester United, the Portuguese footballer penned one of the most lucrative deals in the sport's history, joining Al-Nassr in a 2-year-deal.

While the move is already official, Ronaldo hasn't yet been presented as an Al Nassr player by the club. As per a report in Arriydiyah, the 37-year-old is due to arrive in Saudi Arabia on Monday at 11 PM local time (1:30 AM IST on Tuesday). The next day, Al-Nassr have reportedly planned to officially present Ronaldo as their player.

Ronaldo is also expected to be involved in an open training session at the Mrsool Park where the club is reportedly hoping to pull as many fans as possible.

As far as Ronaldo's first match is concerned, he isn't expected to be thrown into the action straight away. The Saudi club is scheduled to take on Al-Ta'ee on January 05 next.

Considering Ronaldo has been training ever since his FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with Portugal was completed, he might be able to sit on the bench for that game. Whether he gets any minutes under his belt or not in that game, will depend upon the coach Rudi Garcia and the impact that the former Real Madrid man manages to create in training. However, he could definitely be a part of the club's next game against Al-Shabab on January 14.

"I'm thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a different country, the vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring," said Ronaldo on the move. "I'm very excited to join my teammates, and to help the team to achieve more success."

Ronaldo, who barely started for Manchester United this season and also warmed the bench in Portugal's two World Cup knockout games, might not be the same player anymore but still has plenty of goals left in him.

