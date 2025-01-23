Champions League holders Real Madrid got back on track in Europe with a 5-1 victory over RB Salzburg on Wednesday to ensure they will not be eliminated at the first hurdle. Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes struck twice each with French superstar Kylian Mbappe also on target in a ruthless display at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti's side lost three of their first six games in a worrying start to the competition and will likely have to compete in the extra play-off round in February which is part of the competition's new format, unless they can scrape a top-eight spot.

Victory left Los Blancos 16th, a point behind Bayer Leverkusen in eighth, which is the final spot for direct qualification to the last 16.

Brazilian winger Rodrygo struck twice in the first half to help Madrid take control, with Mbappe netting soon after the break and Vinicius grabbing a brace of his own to bring up a century of goals for the club.

"I'm very happy after reaching 100 goals with this shirt," Vinicius told Movistar, noting he was close to Brazilian compatriot Ronaldo Nazario's tally of 104.

"I hope to be able to continue like this and score a lot of goals, and mark an era in this team -- that's my dream."

Defeats by Liverpool, AC Milan and Lille put Madrid under pressure ahead of their final two group matches and their Austrian visitors started with vim, pinning back Los Blancos.

Madrid created little of note until Rodrygo's opener after 23 minutes changed the dynamic of the game.

Advertisement

The winger, in sensational form in recent weeks with eight goals in his last nine games across all competitions, finished neatly after Jude Bellingham nudged a cross into his path at the back post.

His second goal was even better, set up by Bellingham with a brilliant backheel, which Rodrygo finished first time with a crisp curling strike.

"It's so easy to play with Jude, he makes everything easy, the movements he makes, his second assist was very nice and I love playing with him," said Rodrygo.

'Goals never a problem'

Advertisement

Mbappe notched the third early in the second half, pinching the ball from Salzburg goalkeeper Janis Blaswich and tapping home to continue his own recent run of fine form after a shaky start to life at Madrid.

Veteran midfielder Luka Modric sent Vinicius down the left with a fine pass for Madrid's fourth, and the Brazilian finished with a powerful drive across Blaswich.

Vinicius netted again after Fede Valverde burst down the middle and put him through after a slick team breakaway, with the forward stroking home with ease after losing his marker.

Mads Bidstrup slapped home a volley late on to offer Salzburg scant consolation, as well as carrying on Madrid's unenviable run of conceding in each of their Champions League outings this season.

Despite the late set-back, Madrid's demolition job was just what they needed to settle nerves after their poor start.

"We've been through difficult moments we didn't want to," admitted Rodrygo.

"But this victory in the Champions League, that we needed, will give us a lot of confidence to keep going now with the big challenges ahead of us."

Ancelotti said Bellingham was taken off in the second half with back discomfort but said it was "nothing" too problematic, and was largely happy with his team's display.

"Scoring goals will never be a problem with these players," Ancelotti told reporters.

"I will try to improve the team in defence, because that's the key to success, for me it's what we have to get better at."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)