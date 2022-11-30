Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo gave British journalist Piers Morgan an interview about the sporting affairs at Manchester United, the subject has been a big topic of chatter among fans, football pundits and former footballers on social media. A few memes have also been shared on Twitter about how Piers Morgan remains a close confidante of Ronaldo about the developments that take place in his career. Some even joked that Ronaldo would tell Morgan about the header he claimed to have scored against Uruguay in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday.

It was Bruno Fernandes who was credited the goal, with the authorities claiming that Ronaldo didn't touch the ball before it went into the back of the net. The Portugal captain, however, continues to maintain that there was a feather touch between his head and the ball.

Whlie FIFA itself has also explained why the goal was credited to Bruno Fernandes and not Ronaldo, the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner doesn't seem to be in agreement. In fact, he even texted Piers Morgan about the incident, saying he had touched the ball.

"The breaking news is the Cristiano Ronaldo did not score despite his claims that it did touch him," said to former USA defender Alexi Lalas on Fox Soccer. "I was just with Piers Morgan and he said that Cristiano texted him from the locker room saying that he believes that it touched his head. So, uhm, who knows."

The “I'm going to tell Piers Morgan” memes are actually true pic.twitter.com/uTu6thwtaE — R (@Lionel30i) November 29, 2022

Morgan also tweeted about the incident, suggesting: "Ronaldo confirmed to me that his head touched the ball. Even Bruno agrees."

Ronaldo confirmed to me that his head touched the ball. Even Bruno agrees. https://t.co/8HfWHjSj6D — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 29, 2022

As for the match, Portugal claimed a 2-0 victory, with Bruno Fernandes scoring both goals against Uruguay. With the win, Portugal qualified for the Round of 16 while Uruguay are yet to find what fate has in store for them.

