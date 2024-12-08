West Ham forward Michail Antonio is in a stable condition in hospital, "conscious and communicating", following a road traffic accident, the Premier League club said on Saturday. The Hammers said the 34-year-old was under "close supervision at a central London hospital". The update was issued after unverified images of a heavily damaged Ferrari began to circulate online. A club statement said: "West Ham United can confirm that Michail Antonio is in a stable condition following a road traffic accident this afternoon in the Essex area.

"Michail is conscious and communicating and is currently under close supervision at a central London hospital.

"At this difficult time, we kindly ask everyone to respect the privacy of Michail and his family.

"The club will make no further comment this evening, but will issue a further update in due course."

It was West Ham's second statement on the matter after an earlier one confirming an accident had taken place.

Essex Fire Service also confirmed firefighters had attended the scene and released a man trapped in his car.

A number of Premier League clubs posted their support for Antonio.

"Everyone at Arsenal sends their love, support and well wishes to Michail, his family and West Ham United," Arsenal said on X, with the same sentiments echoed by Chelsea and Liverpool.

The London-born Jamaica international joined West Ham in 2015 and has scored 83 goals for the club in 323 games.

He has scored once in 15 appearances for the Hammers this season, in a 4-1 victory at home to Ipswich in early October.

The former Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday striker won the Europa Conference League with the club in 2023 under then manager David Moyes.

West Ham, now under the leadership of Julen Lopetegui, host Wolves on Monday.

