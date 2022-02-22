2006 FIFA World Cup and 2020 European Championship winners, Italy have repeatedly reminded the world about their football domination when it comes to winning major trophies. The passion and love towards the sport from this nation certainly knows no boundaries, something which was on display in a video shared by Italian Football TV on Twitter. In the video taken from one of the nearby balconies, four nuns were seen playing turf-based football. Despite their heavy attire they still managed to mesmerise the netizens with their skills.

The video was captioned "Rome".

Fans replied to the video in their own hilarious ways, some even challenging the biggest teams in the world to have a look at the nuns playing and take a leaf out of their book.

One fan tagged English football giants Manchester United and asked them to learn a skill or two considering their average form this season.

"@ManUtd maybe you should send your scouts over to watch these prospects, better than what you have got at the moment."

@ManUtd maybe you should send your scouts over to watch these prospects, better than what you have got at the moment — Simon Roberts (@Simon_Roberts72) February 20, 2022

In a heartfelt reply, a fan complimented the Italian football structure in a unique way.

Promoted

"Tell me Italy is the best country in the world without telling me Italy is the best country in the world."

Tell me Italy is the best country in the world without telling me Italy is the best country in the world — Alejandro (@Alejo1986SC) February 20, 2022

A fan even went to the extent of comparing the "Nundesliga" to Bundesliga, the top tier in German football.

"Heard she just signed for a top team in the Nundesliga."

Heard she just signed for a top team in the Nundesliga — mohsen (@MBis2weetin) February 21, 2022

The video was taken in the city of Rome from a balcony.