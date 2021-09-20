Lionel Messi made his home debut for Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday night, producing a solid performance in the first half of the match against Lyon at the Parc des Princes. However, the Argentine, who joined PSG from Spanish giants Barcelona to much fanfare, was subbed off by PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino 14 minutes from time. The interaction between Messi and the coach on the touchline has since generated a lot of buzz on social media. While many reports claimed that Messi ignored Pochettino's outstretched hand while walking back to the bench, replays, however, showed that he did shake his hands.

Messi didn't shake hands with Pochettino pic.twitter.com/od8JkMfH0X — Drizzy (@messiprimes) September 19, 2021

Fans on Twitter were in meltdown after witnessing the happenings in Paris with Messi's reaction becoming a major talking point on social media.

Messi to Pochettino: I don't care. I have already told the Board to sack you next week.pic.twitter.com/Ja7bjOkfnM — Jesse Lingard (@Jesse__Lingard_) September 20, 2021

An unhappy Messi? Is Pochettino ready for the heat? pic.twitter.com/vyKCDsUosv — Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) September 19, 2021

PSG wins a penalty against OL ..but Pochettino gives it to Neymar while Messi has not scored yet .then moves forward to substitute hi pic.twitter.com/n188R51tBR — JUJAMAICAN (@naya_biggie) September 19, 2021

This man removed Messi. Pochettino won't last at PSG. This is the craziest decision ever! — BeksFCB (@Joshua_Ubeku) September 19, 2021

Messi was the best player on the pitch, and Pochettino chose to sub him out. Absolutely ridiculous.#PochettinoOUT pic.twitter.com/oAOGCgws4a — José Henrique #LM7 (@josephsn_7) September 19, 2021

It turns out Pochettino is not aware that the last manager who took off Messi couldn't keep his job for more than a month https://t.co/trKyV1wwuu — Parker M9 (@RobertonicaI) September 19, 2021

Get Pochettino out. This guy shouldn't even be managing the U16's, let alone Messi. pic.twitter.com/3qyu5T9RA6 — MC (@CrewsMat10) September 19, 2021

Pochettino is clueless lmao. Kehrer is the worst player on the pitch and he takes off Leo to bring in Hakimi Never thought someone can beat subs of Koeman. pic.twitter.com/xyqxKMK6k2 — Subhash (@Cule_LeoMessi) September 19, 2021

Not the scenes we expected to see.



Messi angry with Pochettino after getting substituted #JoySports pic.twitter.com/ZQyZTFcXjD — 2021/22 Football Season (@JoySportsGH) September 19, 2021

Messi was replaced by another new signing in Achraf Hakimi with the scores tied at 1-1. But it was Messi's Mauro Icardi who came up with the winner in stoppage time as PSG edged Lyon 2-1.

The win helped PSG register their sixth win in six matches in the French Ligue this season, taking the team five points clear of Marseille at the top of the table.

After the match, Pochettino defended his decision to take off Messi.

"Everyone knows we have great players, a squad of 35. It is my decision. We can only have 11 players on the field at one time," Pochettino said.

"I only think about the best decision in each game, for each player, just as every coach does.

"We are here to make decisions. Sometimes people will be happy with them, sometimes they won't be."

The former Tottenham manager also dismissed any suggestion that the former Barcelona man was unhappy, saying: "I asked him how he was and he said he was fine."

(With AFP inputs)