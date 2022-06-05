Karim Benzema has has quite an eventful year, having starred for Real Madrid in their La Liga and Champions League triumphs. The French superstar has scored goals by the bucketloads this season for Real Madrid and continued his stunning form when France took on Denmark in a Nations League match on Saturday night. Benzema's stunning strike put World Cup holders France in front six minutes after half-time. However, substitute Andreas Cornelius scored twice after coming on to give the Danes a memorable 2-1 win.

Despite France's loss, Benzema received widespread praise for his showing and his stunning goal in particular.

Benzema collected the ball on the right, played a one-two with Christopher Nkunku and left the Danish defence for dead before slotting in on the occasion of his 95th cap.

Watch Karim Benzema's spectacular goal against Denmark in Nations League:

France, whose coach Didier Deschamps was absent following the death of his father, were then dealt a blow when Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe pulled up with an apparent knee knock just before the interval.

He did not reappear after the break, with Christopher Nkunku taking his place, and the RB Leipzig forward played a part in the opening goal in the 51st minute.

The 1-2 loss will serve as a warning for France, who will be in the same group as Denmark at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The sides will be in Nations League action again on Monday with France away to Croatia and Denmark in Austria.

(With AFP inputs)