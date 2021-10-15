Erling Haaland is one of the best young talents going around in world football today. The 21-year-old Norwegian striker is a goal-scoring machine and his rise as one of the most prolific forwards has been the stuff of dreams. Playing for Borussia Dortmund, Haaland has set the stage alight, scoring at will and keeping in touch with Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski for the top goal-scoring honours in the Bundesliga. While no one can question Haaland's prodigious talent, a video of his trick shot has gone viral on social media, sparking a debate whether it is real or fake?

The video posted by Bundesliga's official Twitter handle, garnered over 8,000 retweets and over 57k likes but many were left scratching their heads about its authenticity.

Haaland's team Borussia Dortmund, shared the video on their Twitter handle, captioning it, "This is real, trust us".

"Tbf the stacking of the footballs is the most impressive part," the account added.

Tbf the stacking of the footballs is the most impressive part — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) October 14, 2021

While some user were left in awe of Haaland's talents, many naysayers called the video fake.

"Nah it's fake. Target Broke off right side, second ball it's broke on the left side. Nice try tho haha," wrote one user.

Totally fake, that's how it's done pic.twitter.com/rn7TAqUKuC — SAm Khan (@sam7realchelsea) October 15, 2021

21 seconds in and it's hanging by the left strap only... pic.twitter.com/AEIO1MARMT — Jon James (@jonpauljames) October 14, 2021

Lol Thanks for this... Had me scratching my head for a while. — Eshutola (@ricohaley05) October 15, 2021

First balance attempt is genuine purely to sell the illusion. After this each ball is replaced with a box or similar item. Then stills are of the balls are edited back in. Split screen also used. Tidily done though. — Matt (@MattSpurs80) October 14, 2021

Lol Thanks for this... Had me scratching my head for a while. — Eshutola (@ricohaley05) October 15, 2021

Lol Thanks for this... Had me scratching my head for a while. — Eshutola (@ricohaley05) October 15, 2021

It's obviously not real, but it is still impressive nonetheless — One Dart Wayne Niner (@villafanniner) October 14, 2021

Lol Thanks for this... Had me scratching my head for a while. — Eshutola (@ricohaley05) October 15, 2021

Haaland first attracted global attention while playing for RB Salzburg before making a move to Dortmund and running riot in the Bundesliga.

Promoted

The Norwegian forward is the quickest to score Champions League for a club and already amassed over 100 senior goals.

He's surely set to spark a transfer war with his contract at Dortmund expiring in 2024. But a release clause in his contract becomes active next year, meaning he could leave for 75 million euros (USD 88 million).