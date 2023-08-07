The ‘Siuuu' goal celebration by Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has already attained legendary status among the fans and it was made extra special as he was joined by his new Al-Nassr teammate Sadio Mane. The former Liverpool and Bayern Munich attacker is a new face in the Saudi Pro League but it looks like he has already found his groove. During the Arab Club Champions Cup quarterfinal against Raja Casablanca of Morocco, Ronaldo opened the scoring for his side and in a video which has now gone viral on social media, Mane can be seen replicating the same celebration as his teammate.

Sadio Mane doing the SIU after Cristiano. pic.twitter.com/0VDvx58gAU — TC (@totalcristiano) August 6, 2023

The Saudi sovereign wealth fund on Sunday announced a new sports investment company designed to draw "major global events" to the kingdom, which has spent recent months luring top football stars.

The company, SRJ Sports Investments, "will invest in acquiring and creating new sports events IP (intellectual property), commercial rights of popular and prominent sports competitions and hosting major global events in Saudi Arabia," the Public Investment Fund (PIF) said in a statement.

It will "target businesses specialised in offering unique fan engagement activities and transformative sports technology across the industry, bolstering Saudi Arabia's position as one of the world's leading sports and entertainment destinations".

One of the world's largest sovereign wealth vehicles, the PIF in 2022 had assets under management totalling 2.23 trillion Saudi riyals ($595 billion), according to its annual report released Sunday.

Sports have been a major focus of the oil-rich kingdom's effort to rebrand as a global business and tourism destination under the Vision 2030 reform agenda pursued by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the PIF chairman.

(With AFP inputs)