 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

Violence Mars Brazilian Derby As Match Is Abandoned After 9 Red Cards

Updated: 19 February 2018 18:27 IST

The score in the Bahia state clash was 1-1 when Bruno Bispo became the ninth player in all, and the fifth from Vitoria, to be shown the red card.

Violence Mars Brazilian Derby As Match Is Abandoned After 9 Red Cards
Nine men were sent off as Vitoria vs Bahia Brazilian derby was abandoned © Twitter

In one of the most bizarre incidents to take place during a football match, a Brazilian derby between Vitoria and Bahia was abandoned with 11 minutes remaining after the hosts had six men sent off in a game marked by a mass brawl between players from both sides. The score in the Bahia state clash was 1-1 when Bruno Bispo became the ninth player in all, and the fifth from Vitoria, to be shown the red card. With teams requiring a minimum of seven players, the referee was forced to end the game.

The ugly scenes soon unfolded following Bahia's celebrations after their player Vinicius levelled the scoreline at 1-1 with a penalty kick, cancelling out Denilson's earlier strike.

A provocative dance in front of the Vitoria supporters evoked an angry reaction from the home players and punches were thrown from both sides.

Initially, five players were given red cards, three from Bahia and two from Vitoria.

Two more players, one from each side, were sent off a couple of minutes later, as tempers flared.

Brazil's sporting court will now decide on the course of action to take over the indiscipline and the result.

Topics : Football
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The Brazilian derby between Vitoria and Bahia had to be abandoned
  • Nine players were given red cards during the match
  • Vitoria saw 6 players sent off as the game turned into a mass brawl
Related Articles
Premier League: Liverpool
Premier League: Liverpool 'Can Beat Anyone', Says Sadio Mane
Harry Kane Staying At Tottenham Hotspur To Win Titles, Says Mauricio Pochettino
Harry Kane Staying At Tottenham Hotspur To Win Titles, Says Mauricio Pochettino
Neymar Could Still Face Real Madrid, No Operation Planned, Says PSG Coach Unai Emery
Neymar Could Still Face Real Madrid, No Operation Planned, Says PSG Coach Unai Emery
UEFA Hit France
UEFA Hit France's Samir Nasri With Six-Month Doping Ban
Gianluigi Buffon Ready To Play Again For Italy
Gianluigi Buffon Ready To Play Again For Italy
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 27 23 3 1 72
2 Manchester United 28 18 5 5 59
3 Liverpool 28 16 9 3 57
4 Tottenham Hotspur 28 16 7 5 55
5 Chelsea 28 16 5 7 53
6 Arsenal 27 13 6 8 45
7 Burnley 28 9 10 9 37
8 Leicester City 28 9 9 10 36
9 Everton 28 9 7 12 34
10 Watford 28 9 6 13 33
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.