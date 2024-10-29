Following his second-place finish for the men's Ballon d'Or award, Brazil and Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior broke his silence on being snubbed for the top award. Manchester City midfielder Rodri has been named the 2024 Men's Ballon d'Or winner following his outstanding performance during the 2023-24 season, in which he helped his club secure the English Premier League title for the fourth consecutive time. Rodri also played a crucial role for the Spanish national team, contributing to their victory at the 2024 Euros in Germany, where they defeated England 2-1 in July. He was named Player of the Tournament. The 28-year-old defensive midfielder was instrumental throughout last season, providing defensive stability as well as key passes for both his club and country, totalling 14 assists in all competitions.

Additionally, Rodri scored 10 goals during the 2023-24 season. With this win, he becomes the first Premier League player to receive the Ballon d'Or since Cristiano Ronaldo did so in 2008 while at Manchester United.

After Rodri won the award, the 24-year-old Vinicius, well known for his fight against racism in sport as much as his brilliant, match-winning performances on the football pitch, took to X and wrote, "I'll do it 10x if I have to. They're not ready."

Eu farei 10x se for preciso. Eles não estão preparados. — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) October 28, 2024

While it is not entirely clear what the striker is aiming to "do 10 times", the disappointment and resilience in Vinicius looks pretty evident and he would no doubt be fired up to continue scoring goals, winning trophies and standing up for important social causes, most notably racism, whenever needed. Over the years, there have been instances of the footballer receiving racist comments from football fans and his fight against it has been well appreciated and supported by football and the broader sporting community.

Vinicius' teammate in Real Madrid and English midfielder took the third spot in the Ballon d'Or race.

Meanwhile, Barcelona Femeni player Aitana Bonmati won the women's Ballon d'Or for the second consecutive time.

Additionally, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti received the Johan Cruyff Trophy as the men's coach of the year, while former Chelsea coach Emma Hayes took home the women's award after leading the USA to Olympic gold this summer. Real Madrid was also recognised as the men's club of the year.

Barcelona wonder kid and Spanish winger, Lamine Yamal was awarded the Kopa Trophy for the best male player under the age of 21, while Argentine and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez won the Lev Yashin Trophy for the second time in a row.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

