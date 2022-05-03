Liverpool will look to capitalize on their 2-0 win vs Villarreal in their first leg as they prepare to take on the Spanish team in what is expected to be a high-octane second leg encounter at the El Madrigal stadium on Wednesday. Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will have to be at their utmost best while the defensive skills of Virgil Van Dijk will also be tested against the home side. Villarreal, on the other hand, will aim to close-in on the 2-0 aggregate gap from the first leg at Anfield and are expected to go all-out for a win in normal time.

When will the Villarreal vs Liverpool, Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg match be played?

The Villarreal vs Liverpool, Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg match will be played on Wednesday, May 4.

Where will the Villarreal vs Liverpool, Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg match be played?

The Villarreal vs Liverpool, Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg match will be played at the El Madrigal stadium.

What time will the Villarreal vs Liverpool, Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg match begin?

The Villarreal vs Liverpool, Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Villarreal vs Liverpool, Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg match?

The Villarreal vs Liverpool, Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Villarreal vs Liverpool, Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg match?

The live streaming of the Villarreal vs Liverpool, Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg match will be available on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)